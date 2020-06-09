Valerie Jean Jordan

VALERIE JEAN JORDAN, 62, of Mason, WV, passed away June 7, 2020 at her home. Service will be 8 p.m., Friday, June 12, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.

