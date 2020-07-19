VALERIE JEAN LANTZY, 45, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at CAMC Memorial.
She will be missed by her lifetime partner, Andy Dempsey; son, Callum McMahon; parents, Ken Lantzy and his wife Pat, and Debbie Lantzy; brother, Jermey Lantzy; step sister, Kayla Hatcher; nephew, Brentley Hatcher; and niece, Rhealynn Hatcher.
Valerie was preceded in death by her brother, Jason Allen Lantzy.
Valerie was an avid reader; she especially loved to read books by Nora Roberts. When she was not going on a literary adventure, she would cheer on the Mountaineers or the Pittsburgh Steelers! Valerie loved collecting teddy bears and taking care of her pet turtles. She was very loving, giving, and a kind-hearted person who would sacrifice herself to help others.
The family will have a celebration of her life at a later day.
Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.