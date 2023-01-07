Thank you for Reading.

Valerie Kay Merritt
VALERIE KAY MERRITT, 52 of Seth, West Virginia passed away on the third day of January 2023 after an 18 month battle with cancer. She was born July 21, 1970 in Charleston, WV.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lee Blevins, father-in-law Thomas Patrick Merritt, grandmother Nina Faye Caldwell, and brother-in-law Tommy Lee Merritt.

