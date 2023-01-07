VALERIE KAY MERRITT, 52 of Seth, West Virginia passed away on the third day of January 2023 after an 18 month battle with cancer. She was born July 21, 1970 in Charleston, WV.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lee Blevins, father-in-law Thomas Patrick Merritt, grandmother Nina Faye Caldwell, and brother-in-law Tommy Lee Merritt.
She was survived by her Mother, Oreta Gail Blevins, Husband, Robert Patrick Merritt, Brother, James Edward Blevins, Son, Brandon Patrick Merritt (Jennifer), Daughter, Brittany Faye Merritt, her mother-in-law, Rosa Jane Merritt, sister-in-law, Mary Angela Truman (Jason), her Uncle Ricky, a host of cousins, nephews and nieces, and the greatest gift of all, her grandson, Miles Edward Merritt (Mamaw's boy).
Valerie's life was full of joy and laughter. She enjoyed traveling, camping, side-by-side riding, going to concerts and spending time with her family and friends. She was a former employee of Appalachian Council Headstart and an executive Board Member of SEIU District #1199. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 1 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Rev. Ronnie Santonia officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will be 2 hours before the service.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations toward Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville.