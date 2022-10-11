VALERIE LORE ESKINS, age 66, of South Charleston passed away Saturday October 8, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness.
She was born November 9, 1955, daughter of the late Edgar Ernest Lore; she was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Robert Eskins.
Valerie graduated from St. Albans High School in 1974. She worked as an office manager for the Brain Injury Foundation and was an active member in the church. She held several roles, but her main focus was with helping the missionaries. Valerie was a women dedicated to her family and her faith. She was the rock of the family, always present at her children's events. There was a special place in her heart for all of her animals. Before her arthritis took the ability away, she loved to do crafts, especially needlepoint and sewing. Later in life, she spent her time being a loving Mama to her grandkids, who were her pride and joy. Val was the most kind-hearted person in the world and, up to the end, always worried about others over herself. Valerie will be deeply missed by all family, friends, and anyone who knew her.
Valerie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Robert "Bob" Eskins; son Brian (Erin) Eskins of South Charleston; daughter in law, Lisa Eskins of Wheeling; mother, Patricia "Pat" Lore of South Charleston; brother Jim (Sara) Lore of South Charleston; four grandchildren, Owen, Lauren, Allie, and Austin.
A service to honor Valerie's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday October 12, with Mr. Clarence Lore officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Churches of God Missionaries, First Church of God, 5303 Ohio St., South Charleston, WV 25309.