VALERIE SUE GLASSBURN, 62 of Charleston passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Valerie was born in Charleston on August 1, 1958 to the late Calvin and Jewel Craft Warner.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Glassburn; daughter, Miranda Mitchell of Elkview; granddaughter, Ashley Elswick of Morgantown; sister, Sheila Haynie of Kenova; brother, Jerry Warner of Charleston.
Graveside Services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday October 24, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston with Pastor Mike Long officiating. There will be no visitation.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N Bethesda, MD 20814
