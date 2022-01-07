VALGENE W DOUGLAS, 88, of Elkview went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, surrounded by her family
She was retired from Bell Atlantic with 32 years of service. She loved watching sports, especially WVU, tending to her flowers, her time in Florida, watching church online from Southeast Church of the Nazarene, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Rex Douglas and her loving companion of 3 years, Leroy Miley. Her parents, Coy and Opal Westfall.
She is survived by her sister, Norma Fluty; son, Rex Allen Douglas; grandchildren, Tad Douglas and wife Danielle; Heather Marsh and husband Jason; daughter in law, Sherry Douglas; great grandchildren, Evelyne Marsh, Rexanah Douglas Hunter, Noah Douglas, Sean McGinnis, Opalmae Douglas and Riplee Marsh; sister in law Elizabeth Stricker.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Ollie Parsons officiating. Entombment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum in Big Chimney. The family is asking everyone to wear their favorite sports team attire.
Visitation will be from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Pinch Volunteer Fire Department in her name.