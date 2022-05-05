VALLA JEAN ELLISON LOUDERMILK, 90, of Rainelle passed away on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022 at Stonerise, Rainelle following a short illness.
Born April 5, 1932 in East Rainelle, WV, she was the daughter of the late James and Texie Hickman Ellison. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold E. Loudermilk of 51 years; a great-grandson, Cameron Reichard; 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory are 3 daughters, Shirley Moreton (Thomas) of Warren, Ohio, Sharon Dunford Hubert) of Rainelle, WV, Cheree Clark (David) of Rainelle, WV; Grandchildren, Thomas, Stephen (Mavis), Sarah, Bryan, Russell, Wallace, Lorraine, Natalie (Adam), Natasha (Matt), Nicole (Josh) , Scott, and Amber; 18 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren; 3 Brothers: Joe, Paul, and David Ellison; A special nephew, Terry Loudermilk; 2 special cousins, Linda Boggs and Harrietta Ramsey.
Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Wallace& Wallace Funeral Home, Rainelle, WV with Pastor Kermit Hunter, Jr. and Dr. Jerry Pennington officiating. Burial will follow at Sewell Valley Baptist Church Cemetery beside her loving husband. Friends may call from 1 p.m., until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations of sympathy to Sewell Valley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 784, Rainelle, WV 25962.