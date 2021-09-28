Thank you for Reading.

Vallie “Polly” Mooney
VALLIE "POLLY" MOONEY, 87, of Rumble went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2021 at Meadowbrook Assistance with Living Center, Julian after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimers.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to sing and enjoyed many hours with her roses.

She was preceded in death by Husband: James R. "Johnny" Mooney Sr.; Parents, Dewey and Maude Pauley Stewart; Brothers, Dewey, James, Paul and Arnold Stewart; Sisters, Mabelee Barker and Rita Holstein; and Daughter in law, Fay Mooney.

Surviving are Daughter, Linda (Roger) Barker of Costa; Sons, J.R. (Trish) Mooney of Costa, Timothy (Karen) Mooney of Winifrede, David Mooney of Charlotte, NC, Roger (Brenda) Stewart of Rumble, B.J. Mooney of Elkhart, IN; Sister, Glenna Justice of Cleveland, OH; Twelve grandchildren and Twenty-two great grandchildren.

The family thanks the staffs of Meadowbrook Center in Camp Creek and Kanawha Hospice Care for always taking great care of Polly.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday September 29, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Richard Harold officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 infections, the family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

