VALLIE "POLLY" MOONEY, 87, of Rumble went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2021 at Meadowbrook Assistance with Living Center, Julian after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimers.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to sing and enjoyed many hours with her roses.
She was preceded in death by Husband: James R. "Johnny" Mooney Sr.; Parents, Dewey and Maude Pauley Stewart; Brothers, Dewey, James, Paul and Arnold Stewart; Sisters, Mabelee Barker and Rita Holstein; and Daughter in law, Fay Mooney.
Surviving are Daughter, Linda (Roger) Barker of Costa; Sons, J.R. (Trish) Mooney of Costa, Timothy (Karen) Mooney of Winifrede, David Mooney of Charlotte, NC, Roger (Brenda) Stewart of Rumble, B.J. Mooney of Elkhart, IN; Sister, Glenna Justice of Cleveland, OH; Twelve grandchildren and Twenty-two great grandchildren.
The family thanks the staffs of Meadowbrook Center in Camp Creek and Kanawha Hospice Care for always taking great care of Polly.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday September 29, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Richard Harold officiating. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 infections, the family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.