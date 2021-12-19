Vanessa A. Adkins Pettry Dec 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANESSA A. ADKINS PETTRY 65, of Cedar Grove passed away at home on Friday December 17, 2021 after a long illness. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Pettry family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vanessa A. Adkins Pettry Pass Away Illness Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank William “Bill” Adkins Blank Jason Andrew Cline Donna Shinn Dillon Blank Jesse Hart Evay Edward Gonzalez Jerry Brooks Belcher Larry David Landers Don Juan Staples Jr. Blank Alfred D. “Dee” Lucas Jr. Raymond L. McCutcheon Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar