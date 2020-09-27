VANITA JUNE WEBB, 95, of Charlton Heights went home to be with our Lord on September 19, 2020 at the home of her daughter after her battle with dementia. She was lovingly cared for by Shawn and Trisha (Cookie) in her final weeks.
She was preceded in death by her husband Comer. She was born March 10, 1925 at Camden on Gauley. She had six siblings. She was a very kind and giving woman.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter; June Click of Evans, son; Robert Hickman (Sherry) of Fish Creek, and daughter Shawn Withrow (David) of Falls View. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
My mom will always be my best friend, and my heart.
There will be a memorial service at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery on Monday September 28, with a service at 7 p.m., with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. A celebration of her life will be from 6-8 p.m. on the date of the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com