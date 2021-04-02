VANITA JOANN TURLEY, passed away March 31, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Hager Cemetery, Alkol, WV. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.