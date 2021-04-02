Thank you for Reading.

VANITA JOANN TURLEY, passed away March 31, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Hager Cemetery, Alkol, WV. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

