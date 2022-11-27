Thank you for Reading.

Vaughn F. Shafer
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, VAUGHN F. SHAFER, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, entered the Lord's rest at the age of eighty-four. Vaughn F. Shafer, (Wuneff), was born August 4, 1938, in Dunbar, WV, son of the late Velva and Emmett Shafer. He was educated in the school system of Kanawha County, WV and graduated from Charleston High School in 1956. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged after completing a four-year tour of duty in 1960.

He met and married Sylvia Pringle Fox of Hinton and they reside in Charleston, WV. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Cynthia Shafer of Charleston and Carla Hebert of Barboursville; brother, Lloyd Shafer of Charleston; granddaughters Emily Hess of Huntington and Summer Porter of Lewisburg and sister-in-law Evelyn Shafer of Charleston. Also surviving him is his faithful and loving dog Pippie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Shafer.

