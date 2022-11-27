On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, VAUGHN F. SHAFER, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, entered the Lord's rest at the age of eighty-four. Vaughn F. Shafer, (Wuneff), was born August 4, 1938, in Dunbar, WV, son of the late Velva and Emmett Shafer. He was educated in the school system of Kanawha County, WV and graduated from Charleston High School in 1956. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged after completing a four-year tour of duty in 1960.
He met and married Sylvia Pringle Fox of Hinton and they reside in Charleston, WV. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Cynthia Shafer of Charleston and Carla Hebert of Barboursville; brother, Lloyd Shafer of Charleston; granddaughters Emily Hess of Huntington and Summer Porter of Lewisburg and sister-in-law Evelyn Shafer of Charleston. Also surviving him is his faithful and loving dog Pippie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Shafer.
His work career included twenty-six years as a trucking dispatcher with Bell Lines of Charleston and Smith Transfer Corporation of Staunton, VA, eight years for design and drafting companies, MTI Corporation and John Brown Engineering, and six years with Kelly Temporary Services before his retirement in 2003. He has been employed as part-time funeral attendant with Cunningham Parker Johnson Funeral Home since 2004.
Vaughn was appointed to the Kanawha County Building Commission and sworn in January 2011 and elected treasurer of the commission February 2011. Vaughn was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston. He was baptized at EBC by Reverend Ron Stoner and Reverend Alvin Cox and served as a deacon within the church since 2011. Vaughn was initiated into Kanawha Lodge #20 A.F. & A.M. (Ancient Free & Accepted Masons) on May 7, 1980. Throughout his tenure as a Mason, he held various positions and achieved highest honors within the masonic community. He was highly respected as well within the local and surrounding communities.
Funeral Services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington Street West, Charleston, Wednesday November 30, 2022 at 12 Noon with Reverend Ron Stoner officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico, WV with full Military Honors and Masonic graveside rites conducted by Kanawha Lodge #20.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 or Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25387.