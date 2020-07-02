VAUGHN (MEADOWS) HAGER 83, of Ravenswood, passed away June 29, 2020, at her home following an extended illness. Service will be 2 p.m. July 3, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Visitation will be from 12 o'clock noon until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Ravenswood, Evans, Mason and New Haven, W.Va.
Funerals for Thursday, July 2, 2020
Adkins, Anne - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Morton, Freda - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Nunn, Terry - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Olive, Rex - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Reynolds, George - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Rhodes, Ella - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Rose, Carol - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Waldron, Helen - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.
Wibberg, David - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.