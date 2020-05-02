VAUGHN R. DAVIS, a spiritual leader, and Pastor for over 60 years, serving the Nazarene Churches in West Virginia and Ohio, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was 92 years old when he went home to his Lord and Savior. His loving family was at his side.
One of 11 children, Vaughn was born on October 20, 1927, in Saint Marys, W.Va., to Rymer and Blanche Ethel (Fetty) Davis.
Vaughn's early years were spent in the community of Saint Marys.
He served his country in the United States Army. After serving in the Army, he met his wife, Mary, and they shared a love story that spanned over seven decades. They were blessed with three sons, a daughter, and five grandchildren.
When their daughter was six months old, she died of pneumonia while in the loving arms of Vaughn. Through this devastating loss, Vaughn began his spiritual journey as a pastor with the Nazarene Church, where he served various churches in the West Virginia District and one church in Ohio.
Pastor Vaughn was presently the Visitation Pastor, visiting and caring for the sick and elderly congregation of the First Church of the Nazarene in Weirton.
A talented artist, Vaughn was also a published author and poet. In his free time, Vaughn was a self-taught musician and enjoyed playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, Pastor Vaughn was preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters.
He will be remembered with love by his wife, Mary Louise (Tennant) Davis; his three sons, Timothy and Jenny Davis of Charleston, W.Va., David Davis, and Denny and Marge Meeks; grandchildren, David Davis Jr., Timothy (Courtney) Davis II, Emily, Konner, and Kenzee Davis.
Private family-only services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton, W.Va. Rev. Brian Richardson will preside. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Colliers, with military services conducted by the West Virginia Honor Guard.
Please visit the Greco Hertnick Funeral Home website to share a written or video tribute to Pastor Vaughn's family or send a hug from home by typing in a message to be displayed on a balloon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Weirton First Church of the Nazarene, 475 Colliers Way, Weirton, WV 26062.
Public services will be held in the future when loving hugs can be shared.
