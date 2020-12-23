VELMA ARDELCIA BURDETTE 66, of Bancroft passed away Monday December 21, 2020 at the Heritage Center in Huntington.
Velma was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Bancroft. She was employed by Walmart for more than 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Dollie Craig, and husband Benny.
She is survived by her son Benjamin and wife Erin Burdette, brothers Cecil and wife Lynn, Calvin, Wayne and wife Chris, sisters Cathy, Betty Lou and husband Jeff, granddaughters Sophia, Emma and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday December 26, 2020 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Bancroft, West Virginia with Father Chapin officiating. Burial will follow in Oldaker Cemetery in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Burdette family.