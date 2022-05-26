VELMA "JEAN" WOLFE GODWIN is dancing with her Lord as of April 28, 2022, after a short illness. Jean was born to Denzel and Geneva Wolfe in 1936 in Barbour County and attended Kasson High School where she met the love of her life, Glenn "Harold" Godwin who she married one year after graduation.
They moved to Clarksburg and then to Cleveland, OH which is where she developed her love for all Cleveland Sports and her two living boys, Mike (Cheryl) and Derek (Lisa) Godwin, and her still born son, Timothy. She was an avid sports fan which worked out because they moved to Ravenswood, and while she was an Angel on earth, she became a huge Red Devils fan.
Jean loved her church, family, friends and never met a stranger.
She will be missed by all but especially by her Grandchildren, Bobby (Rachel), Shawna, Connor, David, Julianne and also her Great-Grandchildren, Raegan, Rose, and Ruth. They all loved her kind heart, sweet smile, and wonderful cooking!
There will be a Celebration of her life at North Hills Baptist Church on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., with the service starting at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Hills Baptist Church in Jean's name at 6108 Hills Drive, Charleston, WV 25312.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, is assisting Jean's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com