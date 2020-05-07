VELMA KATHLEEN MARTIN CLONCH, 69 of Huntington, West Virginia, died, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV. Due to COVID-19 it is recommended those attending should wear a mask or face covering and observe proper social distancing.
Funerals Today, Thursday, May 7, 2020
Adams, Alice - 1 p.m., Alice’s Residence, Big Trace Fork of Harts.
Antal, Sally - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Brooks, Blake - 2:45 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Conley, Homer - 1 p.m., Elana, aka Zion Hill, Cemetery, Newton.
Hampton, Keith - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Hanshaw, Sylvia - 2 p.m., Massey Cemetery, Winifrede.
Rayburn, Marty - 11 a.m., Keefer Family Farm, Leon.
Smith, Norma G. - 1 p.m., Roy I. Smith Family Cemetery, Walton.
Tolliver, Richard D. "Rick" - 2 p.m., Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Walls, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Woodyard, David - 1 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens.