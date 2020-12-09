VELMA M. WALBROWN, 91, of Spencer, passed away on December 6, 2020 at Roane General Hospital.
Velma was the daughter of John D. and Ella Jane Phillips McCauley. Velma was born October 20, 1929 in Reedyville, Roane County. She was the youngest of ten McCauley children. All of her siblings have passed away.
She worked at the Conner-Amos Nursery before her marriage. She homemaker and worked the family farm at Otto with her husband, Donzel, until they moved to Spencer in later years. Most of all, she was a devoted and loving wife, Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her great-grandchildren, Annamaria, Eliza, Alexander, Benjermin, Landen, Lucrysta, Abby, and Lyanna brought such joy to her life.
She was a member of the Otto Advent Church and attended the Spencer Nazarene Church after moving to Spencer.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Walbrown of Spencer, Debbie (Greg) Burdette of Parkersburg, and Joyce (Dick) Reed of Spencer; two sons, Gary (Darla) Walbrown of Point Pleasant, and Mike Walbrown of Oak Hill, WV; a son-in-law George Dudding of Spencer; grandchildren, Sarah Beth, Matthew, Rachael, Christopher, Jennifer, John, Alexander, and Andrew and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Velma was preceded by her husband of 65 years, Donzel L. Walbrown; three daughters, Sharon and Kathy Walbrown, and Pamela Dudding; daughter-in-law, Cindy Shirley Walbrown.
Due to COVID 19, her burial will be private. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, at the Road Run Cemetery, Beech, West Virginia. "Her life will be celebrated every day by those she knew and loved."
Arrangement is being cared for by the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.