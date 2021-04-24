Thank you for Reading.

VELMA SMALLWOOD JACKSON McHENRY, 81, of Birch River, passed away Tue, April 20, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Sat. April 24, 2021 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton. Friends may call 1 hr. before the service at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Mon. April 26, 2021 at East Union Lawn Cemetery, Navarre, OH.

