VELMA SMALLWOOD JACKSON McHENRY, 81, of Birch River, passed away Tue, April 20, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Sat. April 24, 2021 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton. Friends may call 1 hr. before the service at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Mon. April 26, 2021 at East Union Lawn Cemetery, Navarre, OH.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.