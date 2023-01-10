Thank you for Reading.

Velma (Melton) High
VELMA (MELTON) HIGH was born December 19, 1922, and raised on Elk River; she graduated from Elkview High School and attended Morris Harvey College where she majored in Early Childhood Development.

She lived 100 beautiful years here on this earth before joining her Heavenly Father on January 7, 2023. She loved her family, her church family and especially Jesus who walked with her every day. She was an inspiration to many as well as the family encourager. She was the oldest member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church where she served her Heavenly Father for 80 years. She was involved with many activities including: President of the Women's Society, Woman of the year, Choir Member, Instrumental in establishing the Morris Memorial Kindergarten Program, plus many other programs associated with the church.

