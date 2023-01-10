VELMA (MELTON) HIGH was born December 19, 1922, and raised on Elk River; she graduated from Elkview High School and attended Morris Harvey College where she majored in Early Childhood Development.
She lived 100 beautiful years here on this earth before joining her Heavenly Father on January 7, 2023. She loved her family, her church family and especially Jesus who walked with her every day. She was an inspiration to many as well as the family encourager. She was the oldest member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church where she served her Heavenly Father for 80 years. She was involved with many activities including: President of the Women's Society, Woman of the year, Choir Member, Instrumental in establishing the Morris Memorial Kindergarten Program, plus many other programs associated with the church.
Left to cherish her memory is: Her daughter Melanie High Fields (Steve) who resides in Palm Bay, Florida, granddaughter, Michelle Glavish (Rob) of Palm Bay, Florida, brother Benjamin Melton currently living in North Carolina, formally of Alum Creek, WV, a "favorite" sister-in-law Augusta (Gussie) High, from Charleston, plus, seven great grandchildren, Joshua and Dylan Ryland, Alisha and Cameron Bibbee, Diana, Geneva and Michael Newcomer, plus many nieces and nephews.
A host of family who preceded her in death greeted her in Heaven are: Stanley, the love of her life for 63 years, daughter Geneva Newcomer, grandchildren, Michael Bibbee, Christopher Newcomer, Stephen Fields Jr., her parents Elmer and Ludie Melton, being one of 14 children, she was also preceded in death, by her brothers: Hoy, Floy, Clebert, Omer and Gordon Melton, Sisters: Cassie, Velva, Mellogene, Opal Moore, Cledith Gunter, Gladys Harper, and her twin sister Thelma Melton Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Morris Memorial United Methodist Church at 4615 MacCorkle Avenue, Charleston, WV 25304. A celebration of her life will be celebrated at a later time.