VELMA MILLER-HAIRSTON of Inkster, MI, formerly of Charleston, WV passed away on May 22, 2021. Arrangements are as follows, viewing, Friday June 4, 4-7 and service, June 5, 1:30 p.m. Chapel of Chimes, 4670 Inkster Road, Westland, MI 48186 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
