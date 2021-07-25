VELMA RUTH THOMPSON, 93, of Sissonville, WV passed from this life into Glory on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Born January 9, 1928, the oldest daughter of the late Eldridge Carl Landers and Nona Gladys Walls-Landers, she was "Sis" or "Ruthie" to twelve brothers and sisters. Ruth was a woman of many names, many talents and much love.
At the tender age of 17, she married William E. Thompson - " Ernie" to her for 58 years before he preceded her in death in 2003. To him, she was "Ruthie" and often affectionately his "Peachie." From their blessed union came three sons: Lloyd Allen "Butch" Thompson and his wife Brenda of Goldtown, Michael J Thompson and his wife Vicki of South Charleston, and Timothy Mark Thompson and his wife Christina of Goldtown. To them, she will always be "Mother", "Mom" and "Momma." To her six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, she is "Mamaw Ruth" and to the host of nieces and nephews, she was always "Aunt Ruth".
Over several decades running a used furniture store with Ernie - first at the mouth of Chandler Drive and later on Sissonville Road in Pocatalico - she was known and loved by countless family, friends and regular customers as "Ruth", "Ruthie", "Mamaw", "Maw" or "Mrs. Thompson." She gave away more than she sold. And those who took things from the porch in the dark of night "must have needed them more than she did..." The ministry that she ran from that little shack along Rt. 21 touched thousands of lives, and the salvation of her customers was always her main concern.
Most important to her among the many names she held was the one she heard three services a week at church - whether it was Derricks Creek Community, Legg Memorial, Stonelick Community Church or any of the scores of churches she visited over the years - "Sister Ruth." She dearly loved her church family and they loved her. Because of the amazing grace and the redeeming blood of Jesus Christ, God's names for her are "My child" and "My good and faithful servant". She truly was a saint of God in this world, and her desire more than anything else was to see you in heaven one day. Please don't disappoint her!
A celebration of her life will be held at North Hills Baptist Church in Pocatalico on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 2 p.m., Pastor Dave Spencer and Pastor Mike Harper will be officiating. The family will receive condolences two hours prior to the service. Entombment will be in the mausoleum in Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shares with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com