VELMA SWISHER HARRIS, 95, of Ripley passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at home following an extended illness.
She was born July 15, 1926 at Braxton County, a daughter of the late Jack and Myrtie Kendal Cottrill. Velma was a homemaker who enjoyed making quilts, canning, traveling, listening to music and playing the guitar. She also enjoyed attending all the sporting events at Ripley High School and made her Viking cookies for many athletes over the years. She was also a member of the Ripley Homemaker's Club.
Velma is survived by her children Don Swisher (Peggy), Ray Swisher (Tii) and Ken Swisher (Susan); brother Charles Cottrill; sister Hilda Rapp. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husbands Donald Swisher, Homer Hicks and William Harris. She was also preceded in death by sisters Selma Meadows and Bernice Chickrell.
A funeral service to celebrate Velma's life will be held 6 p.m. Friday, July 30th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Steven Hamrick officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, July 31st at the Pisgah Cemetery in Morgantown. in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Velma's memory to Kanawha Hospice. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com