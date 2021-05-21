VELORA PEARL LANE, 90, formerly of Sand Ridge, WV entered into rest on May 20, 2021. Services will be 3 p.m.~ Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV. Burial will follow at Keaton Family Cemetery in Roane County, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home is providing arrangements.
