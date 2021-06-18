VELVA C. VANATER, 88, of Charleston, WV departed life on June 16, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was retired from West Virginia State Tax Department Revenue Division, JC Penney and Kline & Hall Law Firm. She was born at Hamlin, WV on June 5, 1933, the daughter of Oakey Stone and Bonnie Johnson Stone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oakey Slone and Bonnie Johnson Slone; brothers, Leo, Sharrell, Johnson, Chilton, Jerry and Harold Gene; sisters, Mildred (Lee) Wheeler, Oakey Dale Slone; son in law, Steve Rogers.
She is survived by her four children, Patricia (Rick) Skaff and, Lisa Rogers of Charleston, Donald W. Vanater of Raleigh and Charleston, Brock (Holly) Vanater of Ripley, WV; grandchildren, Katie (Curtis) Kirk of East Bank, Matthew (Stephanie) Vanater of Riverside, Florida, Patrick Vanater of Riverside, Florida; Allison Vanater of Raleigh, North Carolina; great grandchildren, Hallie Kirk, Evelyn and Brock Vanater and River, Jack and Ella; many loved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and family friends and members of the South Ruffner Church.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday June 19, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. David Hancock officiating. The committal and burial service will follow at 3 p.m., at the Isaac Family Cemetery, Hamlin, WV.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 11 a.m., until service time on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
Please be fully aware of the new State and CDC guidelines for wearing a mask when attending services. Unvaccinated persons must wear a mask and social distancing should still be observed by all.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice House West and Kanawha Hospice Services; and to Dr. William Jeffrey, "Who kept her here this long."
Flowers are appreciated but in lieu of, donations can be made to South Ruffner Church, attention Danny Elliars.