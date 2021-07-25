VELVA FAY TOLER, nee May, age 97, passed away in Downingtown, PA on July 18, 2021 after suffering a stroke.
Born in Big Ugly, West Virginia on September 18, 1923, Velva was the daughter of Hezekiah and Eva May. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert and her son Vernon Ferrell (Brenda). She is survived by her son Rick (Diane) of Pennsylvania, her sister Mary Knapp of Florida, as well as eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Martha Manor, 470 Manor Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, where she received care in the last year of her life. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Chapel, 454 Fairfield Rd., Plymouth Meeting, PA, on Wednesday, July 28th at 10 a.m.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of local arrangements. Internment is private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.