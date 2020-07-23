VENEDA CHRISTINE (WHITE) REXROAD, 94, of Gassaway, passed away July 21, 2020 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, Weston. Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Gassaway Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Stump officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
