VERA LOU BOGGS, 84, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Vera was born on August 31, 1938, at Wallback, WV the daughter of the late Wilbert and Oleta Hersman Dawson.
Vera retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital after 25 years of service, attended Rock Branch Independent Church, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dearly loved her family.
She was also preceded in death by husband of 59 years Donald "Toddy" Boggs, sisters Avis Birthisel and Janice Scott, brother Virgil Dawson, and son-in-law Jeff Balser.
Vera is survived by her children Candy and Bruce Knell, Ernie Boggs, and Tresa Balser, grandchildren Amy, Anthony, Cameron, Selena, and Alexandra, great-grandchildren Madysin, Brayden, Asher, and Joel, four step-great-grandchildren, and her brother Junior and Donna Dawson, brothers-in-law Cecil Birthisel and Jarrel Scott, and brother-in-law Robert and Ruth Boggs, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and church family.
A celebration of Vera's life will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in the Boggs Family Cemetery, Big Otter, WV. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service, Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Drive, Nitro, WV 25143.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Vera's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com