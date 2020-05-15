Verba "Verbie" Hager

VERBA G. "VERBIE" HAGER, 85, of Seth, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Marmet Center, Marmet.
She was born May 5, 1935, in Lincoln, W.Va., a daughter of the late John and Mandy Lovejoy Adkins.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Hager; six sisters; six brothers; and one step-sister.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Son, Randall L. Hager and wife, Cathy; daughter, Wilma Jane Doss and husband, James; son, Rickey E. Hager; son, Michael A. Hager and wife, Dova; and 14 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock Monday afternoon, May 18, in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va. with singer Forrest Ramsey. Interment will be in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before, at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv. net.
Verbie's request was for there to be no flowers.