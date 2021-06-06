VERLIN LEE WILLS JR, 56, of Hico, passed away at home June 3rd, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Rose Dalton; son, Brian Johnson; granddaughter, Bentlee Johnson; companion, Nancy Comer all of Hico; and a host of other family members and friends.
The service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St, Cedar Grove with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services in Ward Cemetery, Ward, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Wills family.