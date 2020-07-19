VERMONT J. HIGGINBOTHAM, 77, of Leon, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston following a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was a retired journyman lineman and a 50-year member of I.B.E.W Local 317. Vermont was a strong, loving, proud and hardworking husband, brother, father, pawpaw and grandpa. He loved his family and always put them first. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and community.
Born November 27, 1942, in Mason County, he was the son of the late Gerald R. Higginbotham and Florence Adkins Higginbotham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David, Earnest "Dick" and James W."Bill" Higginbotham.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years and the love of his life, Nancy Casto Higginbotham; children, Cindy (David) McDaniel of Leon, Mark (Trish) Higginbotham of Milton and Frederick (Lisa) Higginbotham of Leon; grandchildren, Tyler (Mollie) McDaniel, Cody (Marlee) McDaniel, Zachery McDaniel, Weston Higginbotham, Ivy Higginbotham, Kaitlynn Higginbotham, Kelci Higginbotham, Kortney Higginbotham and Nicole Higginbotham; great-grandchildren, Dixy, Tilly, Maggie and Bryce McDaniel, Dalton, Brody, Bellanna and Korbin Deweese; sister, Barb (Jack) Buck of Buffalo; brother, Gerald Lee (Norma) of Midway; sister-in-law, Clara Higginbotham of Cross Lanes; special sister-in-law, Shirley Higginbotham, and great nephew, Cobie Bowers, both of Leon.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston, Family Care of Eleanor and Dr. Curtis Pack.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Leon.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the Higginbotham family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, is in charge of arrangements.