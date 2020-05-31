VERNA JUNE WOLFE, or as everyone knew her, June, passed away on May 27, 2020, at CAMC Memorial from complications due to metastatic breast cancer. She had family and a friend by her side. Thankfully, she did not pass alone.
June was a devout Jehovah's Witness for 47 years. She loved her friends and family, and the feelings were mutual. She will be loved and missed.
June is survived by brother, Douglas Wolfe of Lubbock, Texas; sister, Patti (Wolfe) Baker of Hurricane; niece and nephew, Lisa Stephens of Hamlin and Scott Baker of Hurricane; niece and nephew, Dougie Wolfe of Levelland, Texas, and Jenny Stone of Lubbock, Texas, along with several great nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, June 6, with Minister Joe Bentley officiating.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.