Verna Lorraine Taylor

VERNA LORRAINE (GEORGE) TAYLOR, 86, of Campbell's Creek, went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2022. She was born November 21, 1935 to the late Rastus Lawrence and Eula Madaline George. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tennyson "Tink" Taylor; son and light of her life, Michael Dean George, infant son, Chad Lawrence Taylor; brothers, Clarence, James, Marvin and Dallis George; sisters, Norma Ratliff and Charlotte Wade.
Verna was a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church as well as the Helping Hands Club. Verna was retired from Elder Beerman, prior to that she worked for a number of years at the Kanawha Valley Bank Building. Verna enjoyed working with the public and meeting new people but above all she will be remembered for the love she had for her family, always caring for others before herself.
She is survived by brother, Gary George Sr. of Campbell's Creek; sisters, Gladia White of Campbell's Creek and Darla (Mike) Bland of Seville, OH; three very special nieces, who loved her beyond measure, Sheri "Miss Piddle" Hardy, Lynae "Nae Nae" Stone and Linda "Lindy Lou" Baria; granddaughter, Lori Brown; grandson, Joseph Taylor and great grandchildren, Michael and Reagan.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m., Monday June 27, 2022 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastors Larry Campbell and Chuck Swiney officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Visitation will be Sunday June 26, 2022 from 4 - 6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Although Verna loved flowers and they are appreciated the family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Grace Freewill Baptist Church at 289 Eight Mile Hollow Road, Charleston, WV 25306 or Kanawha Hospice Care Kanawha 1606 Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kanawha Place for their wonderful care over the last year as well as Kanawha Hospice Care, especially Dawn. We cannot thank you enough for filling her last days with so much love and compassion.