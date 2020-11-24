VERNON E. "LUKE" HALE, 92, of Red House passed away Sunday November 23, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Union Carbide. He was a member of the WV Quarter Horse Association and the Kanawha Valley Horseman's Association. He announced horse shows throughout the area for many years.
Born September 2, 1928 in Waiteville, WV he was the son of the late C.W. Hale and Eula Brickey Hale. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Hale; granddaughter, Cassie Dawn Hale; brothers, Richard Hale, Ray Hale and Charles Hale; sisters, Pauline Williams and Ruby Radford.
Survivors include his son, Charles E. "Buck" Hale and his wife Sherry of Red House; granddaughter, Brandy Hale.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday November 25, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) and from 6 p.m.-8 p.m on Friday November 27, at Groves-Mann Funeral Home, Union. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday November 28, at New Zion Cemetery, Waiteville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Waiteville Cemetery Fund, 6306 Waiteville Road, Waiteville WV 24984 or to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.