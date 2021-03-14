VERNON GALEN HUDNALL 88, of Chelyan passed away March 11, 2021 of diabetes and congestive heart failure.
He was born March 20, 1933 in Dry Branch on Cabin Creek to the late, George William and Viola Lottie "Mullens" Hudnall.
Vernon was manager of Mary Jane and Buttler Shoe Stores. He also owned his own Shoe Stores in Marmet until he retired at an early age. He was an Army Veteran and earned several medals when stationed in Germany, including the Good Conduct Medal.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 41 years, Phyllis "Casto" Hudnall.
Surviving are his two sisters, Georgia "Hudnall" Cobb Persinger of Cross Lanes and Opal Juanita "Hudnall" Gilbert of Winfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Vernon was next to the last child of 14 children - 4 brothers and 9 sisters, all from the same mother and father.
Vernon also had a precious lady friend for the last three years, Shirley McNabb, who was the new love of his life, whom he loved dearly and he was also the love of her life. Vernon's family would like to thank Shirley and her family for the loving care they gave Vernon during his final journey - Marcie, Mary, David and Eddie and lots of thanks to Shirley's brother Rodger. Special thanks to Vernon's friend, Larry Meadows, for all his help.
Vernon was a kind, caring man. He and Shirley loved to go to church. They would sing together at church and at home, and loved Jesus very much. Vernon would also sing to his two sisters on the phone. He will be sadly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16th at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Scott Neal and Pastor Carl "Bo" Terrell officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. A walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
