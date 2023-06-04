Vernon Lee "Duck" Moore Jun 4, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VERNON LEE "DUCK" MOORE, 67, of Clendenin went to be with the Lord after a short illness on June 1, 2023 at the Marmet Center.He is preceded in death by his parents; Vernon Lee Moore, and Judy Gay Moore, brother; Ronald Moore.He is survived by his daughter Holly Bowman, sisters; Ruby Derrix, Barbara Wood, Nancy Proctor, Rebecca Basham, Trina Bishop.Per Vernon's wishes there will be no services.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Recommended for you Local Spotlight Virginia Irene Lucas Cynthia F. “Cindy” Hodges Scott Douglas Jones Susie Loraine (Ervin) Swift William Ray Gillespie Jessie Louise Gillispie Harold Ray Hackney Shaaran Jackson Burger David Keith Sowards Jr. Timothy (Tim) Jackson Barker Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring