VERNON LEE HESS, 90, of Daytona Beach, FL, formerly of South Charleston, WV, passed away and walked into heaven on April 26, 2023.
Vernon graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and the University of Cincinnati School of Pharmacy. Upon graduation he bought Gordon's West Side Pharmacy where he worked until he started dabbling in real estate. Vernon had a passion for developing property. Some of his accomplishments were developing Oakhurst Subdivision, Ruthlawn Subdivision, and the Ramada Inn in South Charleston and so much more.
After retiring and relocating to Daytona Beach he returned to pharmacy where he worked until he was 86 years old. During his later years of pharmacy, he worked for PetCo as a Pet Pharmacist and helped the company develop the process of shipping pet meds all over the east coast.
Vernon was very active in just about every sport at some point in his life. He played football, baseball, racquetball, softball, golf, swimming, running and tennis. He was proud to say he ran in numerous Charleston Distance Runs along with others such as Jamestown, Wheeling, and Columbus.
Singing in the choir at Grace Church of the Nazarene was a special love for him and he sang loud and proud for all to hear. Vernon had a big heart and would do anything for family and friends.
He is preceded by his parents: Edward and Verna Hess, Brother Edwin, Son Steven, Sister and Brother in Laws Al Atkinson, Harold and Erma Runyan, Leo and Elizabeth Runyan, Ohley and Louise Dunlap, Charley and Dorothy St. Clair, Doug Runyan, Nephew Frankie Goff.
Survived by his wife of 71 years Naomi Jean Hess, Sister Patricia, Daughter Teresa Burgy and husband Gerald, Son Mark Hess, Son in Law Alex Schilling. Sister and Brother in Laws Stella Atkinson, Saundra Goff, Claude Runyan, Wes and Patty Runyan. Grandchildren Joseph Burgy and his wife Jessica, Julie and her husband Michael, and Seth Hess. Great grandchildren Peyton, Josie, Emerson, Addie, Maddie and Rowan, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Vernon's life will be Sunday, April 30th at Grace Church of the Nazarene at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Grace Church of the Nazarene South Charleston, WV.
Memories of Vernon may be shared by visiting https://snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.