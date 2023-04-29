Thank you for Reading.

Vernon Lee Hess
VERNON LEE HESS, 90, of Daytona Beach, FL, formerly of South Charleston, WV, passed away and walked into heaven on April 26, 2023.

Vernon graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and the University of Cincinnati School of Pharmacy. Upon graduation he bought Gordon's West Side Pharmacy where he worked until he started dabbling in real estate. Vernon had a passion for developing property. Some of his accomplishments were developing Oakhurst Subdivision, Ruthlawn Subdivision, and the Ramada Inn in South Charleston and so much more.

