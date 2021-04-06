VERONICA ELAINE FORD, 63 of Bloomingrose died April 3, 2021. Service is 2 to 5 p.m. Sat. April 10 at Len's Creek Baptist Church, Hernshaw. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
