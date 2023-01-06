Thank you for Reading.

Veronnica G. Ervin
SYSTEM

VERONNICA G. ERVIN, 73, of Teays Valley, West Virginia, passed away on December 12, 2022. For years Veronnica battled many serious illnesses, which included heart disease, plural effusion of her lungs, and a recent battle with breast cancer. She ultimately passed of a sudden heart attack.

Veronnica was born September 9, 1950, in Charleston, WV. She attended Stonewall Jackson High School and WV State College, where she studied Art and English. Veronnica was the Co-owner of Hamon Glass Studio from 1969 - 1995. Over the years, she become a renowned glass artist. She designed cameo paperweights, which earned personal recognition from President Gerald Ford. Her hands were masterful, working with glass rods to make delicate pieces. She used to create one of a kind floral designs, which were then enclosed in glass. She jointly produced large glass sculptures, including one that was the Alexis de Tocqueville award winner. Her love of art and glass continued throughout her life.

Tags

Recommended for you