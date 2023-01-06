VERONNICA G. ERVIN, 73, of Teays Valley, West Virginia, passed away on December 12, 2022. For years Veronnica battled many serious illnesses, which included heart disease, plural effusion of her lungs, and a recent battle with breast cancer. She ultimately passed of a sudden heart attack.
Veronnica was born September 9, 1950, in Charleston, WV. She attended Stonewall Jackson High School and WV State College, where she studied Art and English. Veronnica was the Co-owner of Hamon Glass Studio from 1969 - 1995. Over the years, she become a renowned glass artist. She designed cameo paperweights, which earned personal recognition from President Gerald Ford. Her hands were masterful, working with glass rods to make delicate pieces. She used to create one of a kind floral designs, which were then enclosed in glass. She jointly produced large glass sculptures, including one that was the Alexis de Tocqueville award winner. Her love of art and glass continued throughout her life.
In later years, she was a legal assistant at The Lord Law Firm. There, Veronnica's professional skills, and her caring and attentive ways earned her the love of many clients and coworkers.
Veronnica was an active member of the Newcomers Club in Putnam County, liked playing Bunko and board games, was famous for her cooking, and her ability to make people laugh.
Veronnica was predeceased by: her parents, Reva and Frank Mooney, brother, Frank Mooney, former spouses, Robert Hamon and Donald Ervin, and daughter by marriage, Diana Kay Rose.
She is survived by: Her only child, Sharon McKeny Lord, and grandson Jack M. Lord, both of Charleston, WV; her children by marriage, beloved son Robert L. Hamon III, West Palm Beach, FL; Susanne Thomas, Cross Lanes, WV; Erica Ervin, Roanoke, VA, as well as a grandson she raised for years, Jonathan F. Hamon, Knoxville, TN; 2 other grandchildren; several great grandchildren; her only sister, Reva Jean Cummings of Hurricane, WV, other family members, and many close friends.
Per her direction, rather than a formal service, there will be a celebration of life. Friends and family are welcome to join Saturday, January 7, 2023 between the hours of 1 & 3 p.m., at the Fireside Grill, located at 439 WV-34, Hurricane, WV. Donations may be made to Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House, WV 25168.