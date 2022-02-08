Vesta Lee Grinstead

VESTA GRINSTEAD, 82, of Charleston, WV went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 28, 2022, after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Earl Grinstead, Jr., her parents, Millard and Olive Pauley, her sister, Ida June Pauley, her brothers, Daniel Pauley and Jimmie Johnson.
She was a member of South Charleston Church of Christ where she was involved in many activities. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sisters, Connie Ripley, Sharon Ballard, Anna Mae Meikle, Janine Dansereau, her brother, Terry Pauley and sister-in law, Joyce Pauley, along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, WV, with Pastor Louis Watts officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at CAMC General Hospital and to the nurses and therapists at Amedisys Home Health Care for all their help.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV