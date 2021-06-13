VICKI ANN LEDBETTER-METCALF, 56, Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on June 1, 2021 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), after a courageous battle to overcome the tremendous damage done to her lungs by COVID19. Vicki was the beloved daughter of Eva and Charles Ledbetter of Scott Depot, West Virginia and the wife of Hollis R. Metcalf of Annapolis, Maryland.
Born on February 12, 1965, into a career army family, Vicki attended public and private preK-12 schools located in California, North Carolina, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, and West Virginia. Vicki's final three years were in Dunbar High School in Dunbar, West Virginia. Throughout those years, Vicki proved to be an extremely talented, dedicated, driven and gifted young lady. Over those preK-12 years, a few examples of Vicki's extracurricular activities included being a Pop Warner Junior League cheerleader, youth model, member of several dance teams, girl scouts, flute player in her junior and senior high school bands and choruses as well as being selected for the WV All-State Band and Chorus, member of her high school show choir, member of the track team as a middle-distance runner who ran the mile, president of her high school Spanish Club, member of the debate team, church youth pianist, member of church choir, Habitat-for-Humanity volunteer, and West Virginia Girls State Supreme Court Justice (Chief Justice).
Vicki worked hard to balance her academic life with her extracurricular activities, and she did so with grace. As a member of the local Xinos and INROADS organizations, Vicki was provided with positive role models and mentors that encouraged her toward high academic, moral and social values. The result was Vicki was an "A" student who received several academic awards during her preK-12 school years to include her selection into her Junior and Senior High Schools' National Honors Societies. Earning A's in college courses during her high school years also led to her induction into the Junior College Mathematics Honor Society. Additionally, Vicki finished first in three separate summer classes in pre-engineering and math programs at West Virginia Institute of Technology, Virginia Tech., and West Virginia University. A combination of her academic and extracurricular achievements resulted in her selection in Who's Who Among American High School Students.
Following high school, Vicki received a Hampton Presidential Scholarship and the C. H. James Scholarship to attend Hampton University. As a student she was active in the Student Union Board, the Big Brother/Big Sister Program, the Gospel Choir, the Business Club, the Student Recruitment Team, and leadership positions in her freshman through senior class years. Her accomplishments, personality, and leadership skills during her college years were highlighted by her election by her classmates to be President of her senior class; and her selection by the administration to be the student speaker at her graduation. In 1987, Vicki graduated with honors from Hampton with a Bachelor's degree in Business Finance and was selected for inclusion in Who's Who Among American College and University Students.
From her junior high school years through her years in college, Vicki worked in part-time and summer employment jobs that taught her valuable life skills such as time management, responsibility, dependability, confidence, financial skills, and a strong work ethic. Her employment included working as a baby-sitter, foster feline caregiver, fast food customer service representative, student college librarian assistant, college freshmen group mentor, college student business office assistant, and West Virginia State Supreme Court student administrative assistant. For Vicki, the experience she gained from these jobs allowed her to have an easy transition from an academic environment to the real-world working environment.
After graduating, Vicki began her 34-year career with the federal government as a Real Estate Appraiser for the United States General Services Agency. Her responsibilities included working with federal property that varied widely in type and value, and could include undeveloped land office buildings, warehouses, military holdings, and single- and multi-family residences.
As a result of the 1990-91 recession, Vicki accepted a job as an Appraisal Policy Manager in a "new" agency, The Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC). Vicki loved her job, especially the traveling that, over a two-to-three-year period, took her to all the 50 States and U.S. Territories to oversee the implementation of ASC policy. Additionally, one year, she honorably and successfully served as Interim Executive Director of the ASC.
Vicki was one of those rare individuals who could do anything she set her mind to do. Despite the challenges of her job, Vicki demonstrated her passion for learning by earning a Master's degree in Business from Bowie State University. Additionally, she was taking classes parttime toward a Ph.D.
In 1990., Vicki met her soul mate, Hollis R. Metcalf. Hollis recalled that "She had the prettiest eyes and the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into your face, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you." On October 10, 2010, Vicki's and Hollis' love for each other would lead to their marriage in St. Johns U.S. Virgin Islands.
Despite the amount of travel involved in her job, traveling was Vicki's favorite hobby. She loved exploring countries around the world with different cultures, governments, economies, customs, food and values than those of the United States. Throughout her adult life, Vicki was blessed to travel to 4 continents, 14 countries, most of the Caribbean Islands, and the 50 states and all of the U.S. Territories. Vicki felt that through her travels she became a better person as a result of personally seeing more of the natural beauty of the world's environment, developing a greater appreciation for the diversity within the world and gaining a more realistic perspective of what the world has to offer.
On June 1, 2021, Vicki departed her earthly vessel to be with the Lord. Welcoming Vicki at Heaven's door were her grandparents, Dora Mae Ledbetter, and Elnora and Adolph Ford; her aunts and uncles Annie Mae and Ernest Watkins, Alveretta and J. C. Souire, Aunt Dorretha Green, Aunt Margorie Yokley, Uncle James Harris and cousin Jermaine Ledbetter; mother-in-law, Shirley Metcalf; and many, many other beloved departed family members.
Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her parents, Eva and Charles Ledbetter of Scott Depot, West Virginia and her husband, Hollis R. Metcalf of Annapolis, Maryland who she loved and adored, they were her world. Additionally, she will be deeply missed by her treasured uncles, Fred (Joyce) Ledbetter of Muskogee, Oklahoma and Jim (Judy) Ford of Clarksburg, Tennessee; her precious aunt, Brenda Mae Ledbetter of Muskogee, Oklahoma; her loving, close "Oklahoma" cousins, Michelle Robinson, Frankye Johnson, Jerome Ledbetter, Steven Ledbetter, Lanell Meeks, Heidi Watson, and Demetria Walker; her amiable stepdaughters, Chantelle Thomas, Tashara Metcalf and Zanesh Metcalf Woodland; her beloved nieces, Crystina Metcalf Smith, and her daughters Marie and kari; her extremely close, long-time friends, Vivian Banks, Markita Black, Ken Hawes, Lori Arnwine-Moore, Mark Watson, Sue Austin, and Daniel Jones; and her cherished, close co-workers Jenny Tidwell, Denise Graves, Neal Fenochietti, Kristi Klamet,, Lori Schuster, Claire Brooks, Alice Ritter, Ron Pepe', and Jim Parks. Finally, Vicki is survived by many, many, many other loving cousins, and close friends and co-workers that will never allow the memory of her unforgettable life to fade.
At Vicki's request, no funeral service will be held and based on Vicki's wishes, she will be cremated. The family plans to have a "Celebration of the Life of Vicki" during the month of August. In-lieu-of-flowers to honor her memory, please consider making a donation, no matter the size of the donation, to the Vicki Ledbetter-Metcalf Endowment Fund.
Checks for should be paid to the order of: "Hampton University" with "Vicki Ledbetter-Metcalf Endowment Fund" noted on the "For" line. Mail checks to: Felicia Blow, Office of Development, Hampton University, 200 William R. Harvey Way, Suite 222, Hampton, VA 23668. Credit card donations may through the Hampton Business office by calling Ms. Blow at 757-727-5350.
Condolences may be offered using the Memory Wall on the Edgewater, Maryland Kalas Funeral Home Website.