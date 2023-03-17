VICKI JEAN HUFFMAN KNIGHT of Looneyville after a courageous battle with cancer went home to be the Lord Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
Vicki was born in Charleston on February 16, 1958; she was the daughter of the late James Edward Huffman of Charleston and the late Mary Frances Holmes of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 44 years, Smith C. Knight Jr.; sons, Christopher Knight (Emily) of Jacksonville, Florida and Eric Knight (Erin) of Canal Winchester, Ohio; grandchildren, Kirsten, Conner, Callie and Shirley; great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Clara Jewel "CJ"; sisters, Darla Wisner (Paul) of Pahrump, Nevada and Carla Tincher (Mike) of Sower City, North Carolina; brothers, Robert Dale Huffman (Paula) of Las Vegas, Nevada and Michael James Huffman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Vicki was a 1977 graduate of East Bank High School; 1st Regent of Tanner's Cross Roads Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; 2nd Vice President of the Roane County Historical Society; member of Mining Your History Foundation; and the Amma Senior and Community Center.
The funeral service will be at the Amma Senior and Community Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 12 p.m. Noon. Final resting place will be in the Knight Family Cemetery, Left Hand, West Virginia, after the service.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Vicki's memory to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, West Virginia 25311.