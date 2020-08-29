VICKI LEA LOUGH, 53, of Upperglade WV, passed away August 27, 2020 at her sisters residence under the loving care of her sister Karen and children Dustin, Kerston, and Emily and Kanawha County Hospice under the professional care of Dr. Scott Mitchell of Cabel Huntington Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.