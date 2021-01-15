VICKI THOMPSON (KENNEDY) passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
She was born August 3, 1955 to Gene and Phyllis (Trigg) Kennedy. In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by Estrial (Stump) Kennedy, her step-mother.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Leonard F. Thompson Jr.; daughter, Valerie (Chuck) Jeffries Bartlett; step daughter, Sarah Thompson (Jon) Halstead; son, Patrick (Paige) Thompson; and four beloved grandchildren, Kate, Vivi, Maddie, and Mason.
Surviving brothers include, Tom (Cheryl) Kennedy, Steve (Christy) Kennedy and Mike Kennedy; sisters, Barbara Lutes and Janet (Jeff) Baise. Vicki will be sorely missed by many aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Vicki was a voracious reader and passed that love along to her children and grandchildren. She was an enthusiastic genealogy detective, spending many hours in libraries and cemeteries trying to locate our ancestors. She and Frank frequented antique sales wherever they went. Her kindness, generosity, laugh and wit will be fondly recalled by family and friends.
She was a member of Dupont High School's Class of 1973 and retired with 25 years of service at E. I. Dupont de Nemours Company, Belle, WV.
Funeral service will be at 11 am Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
You may visit Vicki's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
