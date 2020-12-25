Vickie Ellen Carpente Snodgrass

VICKIE ELLEN CARPENTER SNODGRASS, age 65, from Ashford, WV, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lillian Carpenter and her father Junior Carpenter; son, Truman (Buster) Hudson; brother, William (Billy) Selbe of OH; and brother, Randy (Buck Shot) Bailey of WV.
She is survied by her husband, Steven Snodgrass of Palm Harbor FL; son, John (Eddie) Hudson of Charleston, WV; her two adopted children, Victoria and K'leb Alderman; sister, Joyce Pauley of FL; sister Linda Ingalls of ashford, WV; brother, Charles Cooper of Pliney, WV; brother, Gary Cooper of Hurricane, WV; brother, Ronnie Bailey of GA; Kenny of WV and brother, Roger Bailey from FL.
Her wishes were to be cremated.
There will be a memorial service honoring her life at a later date.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.