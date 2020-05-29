VICKIE L. McCOURT, 71, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away May 25, 2020.
She was born in Durbin, W.Va., to the late Delbert and Thelma Williams and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 10 years.
She is survived by her children, Tami (Ron) Sinko, Monica (Mike) Westfall, Richard (Jane) and Dennis; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Craig (Carolyn) Williams; sister, Debbie (Herold) Hayhurst; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a small donation to the Glade View Community Church of Cowen, W.Va., would be appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at the Randolph Community Center, Randolph, OH 44265. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Homeland Cemetery.
