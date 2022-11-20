VICKIE LEA VARNEY WILSON, 70, of Winfield, formerly of Bergoo, Webster County, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home after a long illness.
She was born on February 11, 1952, to the late Charles and Nelma Williams Varney of Webster Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Varney of Hacker Valley, father and mother-in-law, Eugene T. Wilson, Sr., and Martha Britton Wilson of Cowen, and one brother-in-law, Phillip Wilson of Cowen.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 52 1/2 years, Eugene T. Wilson, Jr. of Winfield; her daughter and son-in law, Andrea and Todd Combs of Winfield; her son and daughter-in-law, Eugene T. "Willy" and Hope Wilson III of Red House; her grandchildren, Christian Wilson, Caroline Smith (and fiancé Ryan Carter), Carli Smith, and Levi Wilson; one great grandson, Beckham Grey Canterbury, and a host of additional family and friends.
The family would like to thank Kanawha Hospice Care and Dr. Linda Kessinger of Family Care, Eleanor, for their kindness and compassionate care.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service beyond the viewing, and she will be cremated.