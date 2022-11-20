Thank you for Reading.

Vickie Lea Varney Wilson
VICKIE LEA VARNEY WILSON, 70, of Winfield, formerly of Bergoo, Webster County, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home after a long illness.

She was born on February 11, 1952, to the late Charles and Nelma Williams Varney of Webster Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Varney of Hacker Valley, father and mother-in-law, Eugene T. Wilson, Sr., and Martha Britton Wilson of Cowen, and one brother-in-law, Phillip Wilson of Cowen.

