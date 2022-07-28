Vickie Lee Samples

Thank you for Reading.

VICKI LEE SAMPLES, 62, of Cottageville left this world suddenly in DeLand, FL and entered Heaven's Gate on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Vicki was born August 22, 1959 in Charleston, WV a daughter of the late Denny Paul and Roma Lee Arthur Harrison. She was a 1977 graduate of Ripley High School, as well as a graduate of Marshall University and Ripley School of the Bible. Vicki retired as a secretary with Jackson County Schools after many years of service. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the Ripley Baptist Temple where she was involved with many ministries and was always glad to help out with anything that was asked of her and did it with a smile on her face.

