VICKIE LEE TOTTEN (ROWLEY), age 57, passed away on March 4, 2021. She was born to the late Mary Katheryn Rowley and Charles Rowley on April 18, 1963. A 1981 graduate of Scott High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Racine, WV.
Vickie was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her daughter and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She lived a simple life and didn't need much to keep her happy. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy in life, whom they will miss dearly. For anyone that knows Vickie, they will know she was always doing anything she could to help others and never expected anything in return.
Vickie is survived by her daughter Mary Kathryn Hope (Zack) Courtney and her grandchildren, who made up the entirety of her world; Asher, Arden, Abram, Adler and her step-granddaughter Annabella; Her father, Charles Rowley & step-mother, Mary Anne Rowley, sisters, Terry (Gary) Bennett, Cynthia (Paul) Walker, Kathryn Rowley, mother in law, Sandra Totten and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Vickie is predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Robert Mitchell Totten and her mother, Mary Katheryn Rowley.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Racine, WV. with Rev. Anthony Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Tamplin Cemetery, Racine, WV.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.