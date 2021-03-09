VICKIE LYNN BEANE COOPER, 54, of Cross Lanes, passed away after a short illness in CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Vickie was born August 15, 1966 in Charleston to Scott Beane Sr. and Darling McNealy Beane. Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Scott Beane Sr.; and brother, Scott Beane Jr.
Vickie was a graduate of Nitro High School class of 1984. She was baptised at Valley View Church in 1993. Vickie knew the Lord and we know she is in heaven with her beloved brother and father. She was a longtime employee of Renal Consultants and loved her work family whom she worked beside many years.
Left to cherish her memory are loving children, Adam Cooper (Amber Cooper) of St. Albans, and Kara Cooper (Colby Beasley) of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Kaylee, Addison, Carlton, and Jonah; mother, Darling Beane of Nitro; fiancee, Wade Pauley of Cross Lanes; and her four legged fur child, Pickles.
The family would like to thank CAMC Memorial CPICU for their wonderful care of Vickie during her illness.
A private graveside service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Ridenour Lake, Nitro with Vickie's beloved friend, Missy Ciccarillo, providing a musical performance.
